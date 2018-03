March 2 (Reuters) - PROCAD SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THE COMPANY SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) WITH GROCLIN SA ON SALE OF STAKE IT HOLDS IN DES ART SP. Z O.O.

* PROCAD CURRENTLY OWNS 61.9 PERCENT STAKE IN DES ART

* LOI PROVIDES GROCLIN WITH 3 MONTHS EXCLUSIVITY IN NEGOTIATIONS

