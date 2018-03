March 2 (Reuters) - BYTOM SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THE COMPANY SIGNED A CHANGE TO MERGER PLAN WITH VISTULA GROUP SA

* CHANGE CONSIDERS MODIFICATION OF SHARES EXCHANGE RATIO

* AFTER AGREED CHANGE ONE SHARE OF BYTOM WILL BE EXCHANGED FOR 0.72 SHARE OF VISTULA GROUP

