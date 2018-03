March 2 (Reuters) - ROBYG SA

* BRICKS ACQUISITIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT FOR 5,335,155 SHARES OF ROBYG REPRESENTING AROUND 1.84% OF ROBYG’S SHARE CAPITAL, SAYS INTERMEDIARY PEKAO INVESTMENT BANKING SA

* PURCHASE DATE IS SET FOR MARCH 7

* FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT OF MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE DECIDES TO SUSPEND TRADING IN ROBYG’S SHARES AS OF TODAY

