March 12 (Reuters) - OPTION NV:

* SAID ON FRIDAY ITS FY REVENUES WERE AT EUR 5.2 MLN VS EUR 4.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY GROSS MARGIN EUR 2.7 MLN VS EUR 1.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA LOSS EUR 1.4 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 4.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 1.0 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 7.9 MLN YEAR AGO

Source text: bit.ly/2Ijzxc9

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)