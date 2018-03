March 12 (Reuters) - Luz Saude SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY FY EBITDA WAS UP 3.1 PERCENT TO 53.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 52.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS UP 7.3 PERCENT AT 483.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 450.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT WAS DOWN 2.0 PERCENT AT 17.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 17.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

