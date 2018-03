March 12 (Reuters) - NOS SGPS SA:

* REPORTED EARLY ON MONDAY Q4 OPERATING REVENUE UP 2.2 PERCENT AT 399.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 390.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBITDA WAS UP 3.3 PERCENT AT 129.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 125.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET PROFIT WAS UP AT 18.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 12.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* REVENUE GENERATING UNITS UP 3.7 PERCENT AT 9.4 MILLION SERVICES AT END-DEC. VERSUS YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF 0.30 EURO PER SHARE

