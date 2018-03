March 12 (Reuters) - GINO ROSSI SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT ACCEPTED INITIAL NON-BINDING OFFER SUBMITTED BY MONNARI TRADE SA FOR PURCHASE OF 100% STAKE OF SIMPLE CREATIVE PRODUCTS SA (SCP) AND 50% STAKE OF S TRADE MARK SP. Z O.O.

* GINO ROSSI AND MISS CLASS SP. Z O.O., UNIT OF MONNARI TRADE, SIGNED DEAL GRANTING MISS CLASS PRE-EMPTION RIGHT TO BUY SIMPLE CREATIVE PRODUCTS TILL APRIL 30, 2018

* COMPANY INFORMED ABOUT TALKS ON TRANSACTION IN FEBRUARY

Source text for Eikon:

Further companies coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)