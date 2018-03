March 13 (Reuters) - A.V.O.D. KURUTULMUS GIDA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY 2017 NET LOSS AT 390,304 LIRA VERSUS NET LOSS AT 105,654 YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 REVENUE AT 113.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 102.3 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

