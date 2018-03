BRIEF-Gruppo MutuiOnline FY Net Profit Up At EUR 25.7 Mln

March 13 (Reuters) - GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE SPA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY NET PROFIT OF EUR 25.7 MLN VS EUR 21.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.30 PER SHARE

* SAYS IT IS UNDERSTOOD THAT THE CURRENT SITUATION OF POLITICAL INSTABILITY IS A SIGNIFICANT UNKNOWN FOR RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE MARKET DEVELOPMENT IN 2018

* EXPECTS FOR 2018 THE CONTINUATION OF THE DECREASE OF REMORTGAGES

* THE MEDIUM TERM OUTLOOK FOR THE BPO (BUSINESS PROCESS OUTSOURCING) UNIT REMAINS “VERY INTERESTING” DESPITE THE NEGATIVE TREND IN THE REFINANCING MARKET IN 2018

