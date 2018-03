March 13(Reuters) - CPI PROPERTY GROUP:

* SAID ON MONDAY PRESENTED RESULTS OF THE SHARE BUYBACK OFFER

* TOTAL OF 724,853,952 SHARES IN THE COMPANY HAVE BEEN PRESENTED TO THE OFFER FOR THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION PRICE OF EUR 0.20 PER SHARE (REPRESENTING IN AGGREGATE APP. EUR 145 MILLION)

* THIS REPRESENTS A DIRECT HOLDING BY THE COMPANY OF 7.64% OF THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL AND 7.64% OF THE VOTING RIGHTS IN THE COMPANY

