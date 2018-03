March 13 (Reuters) - Cellectis SA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q4 TOTAL REVENUES OF $6.9 MILLION VS $13.0 MILLION YR AGO

* Q4 OPERATING LOSS $27.8 MILLION VS LOSS $20.3 MILLION YR AGO

* Q4 NET LOSS $28.7 MILLION VS LOSS $13.5 MILLION YR AGO

* CASH POSITION OF $297 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPARED TO $291 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016

* “2018 WILL BE A TURNING POINT FOR CELLECTIS, EXTENDING OUR LEAD IN THE ALLOGENEIC CAR T-CELL FIELD” - CEO

