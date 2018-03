March 13 (Reuters) - Erytech:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY NET LOSS 33.5 MILLION EUROS, COMPARED TO 21.9 MILLION EUROS IN 2016

* CASH POSITION OF 185.5 MILLION EUROS AT YEAR-END

* FY TOTAL OPERATING LOSS 30.9 MILLION EUROS VS LOSS 22.4 MILLION EUROS YR AGO

