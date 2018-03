March 13 (Reuters) - LVENTURE GROUP SPA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME EUR 2.4 MLN VS EUR 1.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* TARGETS POSITIVE NET PROFIT AS OF 2019

* TARGETS “SIGNIFICANT” CASH-IN FROM ITS PORTFOLIO STARTING FROM 2019-2020

* PLANS IN 2018 TO EXECUTE CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 2.4 MLN

* TARGETS DIVIDEND PAYOUT OF 50 PCT ONCE IT STARTS GENERATING PROFITS

