LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Odey Asset Management’s main European long-short equity hedge fund made gains of 8 percent in February, according to an investor report seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Odey’s OEI Mac fund, which bets on company share prices rising and falling, is run by founding partner Crispin Odey, according to the firm’s website.

Odey Asset Management could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Carolyn Cohn)