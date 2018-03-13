FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 3:08 PM / Updated a day ago

REFILE-KfW mandates banks for short five-year Global euro benchmark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix formatting, add issuer RIC)

By Melissa Song Loong

LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - KfW has mandated HSBC, Societe Generale and UniCredit to lead manage a new euro short five-year fixed rate Global benchmark due 24 February 2023.

Fees total 12.5ct. The issue is expected to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions. German Law. The issuer is rated Aaa/AAA/AAA (all stable; Moody’s/Scope/S&P) and is guaranteed by the Federal Republic of Germany.

The manufacturer target markets (MIFID II product governance) as assessed by the lead managers are eligible counterparties, retail and professional (all distribution channels). FCA/ICMA stabilisation. (March 13) (Reporting by Melissa Song Loong)

