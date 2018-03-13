FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 4:18 PM / Updated a day ago

EDC appoints banks for long five-year, IPTs G+34bp area

Melissa Song Loong

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - Export Development Canada has mandated Deutsche Bank, HSBC and TD for a Dec 2023 sterling bond, with IPTs at 34bp area over 2.25% Sep 2023 Gilts.

Lux listing. Format: RegS bearer. Denoms: £100k + £1k. Target Market: Professional & Eligible Counterparties (all distribution channels).

Taking IOIs, expect tomorrow’s business.

The issuer is rated Aaa/AAA.

The banks will be paid a fee by the Issuer in respect of the placement of the securities. (Reporting by Melissa Song Loong)

