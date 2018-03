March 13 (Reuters) - BANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA:

* BOS PLANS EARLY REDEMPTION OF SERIES A SUBORDINATED BONDS OF THE TOTAL VALUE OF 120 MILLION ZLOTYS ISSUED IN NOV. 2009

* PLANS TO REDEEM THE BONDS EARLIER THAN SCHEDULED, AT MAY 3, TO HELP TRIM INTEREST COSTS

