BRIEF-Siegfried Holding FY EBITDA Up 17.8% At CHF 114.0 Mln

March 14 (Reuters) - Siegfried Holding AG:

* REPORTED SALES OF 750.5 MILLION FRANCS FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR, CORRESPONDING TO A GROWTH OF 4.6%

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA) AMOUNTED TO 114.0 MILLION FRANCS, A GROWTH OF 17.8%

* FY NET PROFIT OF 39.7 MILLION FRANCS IS REPORTED CLEARLY ABOVE THAT OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR (27.9 MILLION FRANCS), A GROWTH OF 42.4%

* PROPOSES A HIGHER DIVIDEND (DISTRIBUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS) OF 2.40 FRANCS PER REGISTERED SHARE CHARGED TO CAPITAL RESERVES (PREVIOUS YEAR: 2.00 FRANCS)

* FURTHER GROWTH IN THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR, MID-TERM GUIDANCE CONFIRMED

* ANTICIPATES SALES TO CONTINUE GROWING. AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES, SALES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW AT A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATE IN THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* OPERATING MARGIN (EBITDA) IS ALSO EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO IMPROVE SIGNIFICANTLY

* CONFIRMS ITS EXPECTATIONS: SALES OF CHF 900 MILLION AND EBITDA MARGIN OF ABOUT 20% IN THE MEDIUM TERM

* AIMS TO FURTHER INCREASE THE DIVIDEND PAYOUT

Source text - bit.ly/2FH8tlx

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)