BRIEF-LPP FY Net Profit Up At 440.9 Mln Zlotys

* FY NET PROFIT 440.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 174.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 7.03 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 6.02 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 578.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 226.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 GROSS MARGIN AT 52.9 PERCENT, UP 4.2 PERCENTAGE POINTS YEAR-ON-YEAR

* FY CAPEX 441 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 62 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* FY CAPEX UP DUE TO INVESTMENT EXPENDITURES INCURRED ON DEVELOPMENT OF SHOWROOMS IN POLAND AND ABROAD

* AT END-FY 2017 HAD 1,743 STORES VERSUS 1,703 STORES YEAR AGO

* AT END-FY 2017 RETAIL SPACE IS AT 1,000.6 SQUARE METRES VERSUS 920.7 SQUARE METRES YEAR AGO

* LARGEST SALES GROWTH DYNAMICS WAS RECORDED BY SALES NETWORKS: SINSAY, RESERVED AND MOHITO

* IN FEB. LPP REPORTED FY NET PROFIT OF 444 MLN ZLOTYS

* PLANS TO OPEN ABOUT 50 NEW STORES WHICH WILL EXPAND RETAIL SPACE BY ABOUT 10 PERCENT COMPARED WITH 2017

* PLANS TO EXPAND ITS ONLINE BUSINESS TO FIVE NEW MARKETS: CROATIA, SLOVENIA, SERBIA, BULGARIA AND UKRAINE IN 2018

* PLANT TO ENTER NEW MARKETS THROUGH FRANCHISE IN ISRAEL AND OWN STORES IN SLOVENIA AND KAZAKHSTAN IN 2018

* SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN IN A RANGE OF 54-55 PERCENT

* MANAGEMENT PLANS TO PROPOSE FY 2017 DIVIDEND

