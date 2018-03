March 14 (Reuters) - HIAG Immobilien Holding AG:

* AQUIRED THE SITE OF SULSER LOGISTIK AG IN BRUNEGG AS PART OF A SALE-LEASEBACK TRANSACTION

* A LONG-TERM RENTAL AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED WITH SULSER LOGISTIK AG

* SEES TO EXPAND THE LOGISTICS AREAS AND THE HIGH-BAY WAREHOUSE

* SEES TO IMPLEMENT THE FIRST STAGE OF DEVELOPMENT AS EARLY AS 2018

