BRIEF-BVZ Holding FY Net Profit Up 42.7 Pct At CHF 12.5 Mln

March 14 (Reuters) - BVZ Holding:

* SALES IN THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR INCREASED BY 6.0 PERCENT TO CHF 151.5 MILLION

* FY NET PROFIT IS UP 42.7 PERCENT TO CHF 12.5 MILLION, WELL ABOVE THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* IN TERMS OF EARNINGS, THE BVZ GROUP RECORDED AN INCREASE OF CHF 8.6 MILLION OR 6.0 PERCENT IN 2017 TO CHF 151.5 MILLION

* FY OPERATING INCOME BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) OF CHF 18.6 MILLION, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 30.8 PERCENT

* PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF CHF 12 AND AN ADDITIONAL SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF CHF 2

* FOR THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR, THE BVZ GROUP ASSUMES THAT IT WILL BE ABLE TO MAINTAIN ITS EARNINGS AND EARNINGS FIGURES WITHIN THE SCOPE OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR

Source text - bit.ly/2GqQCjX

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)