March 14 (Reuters) - FOURLIS GROUP :

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY, FY 2017, REALIZED SALES OF € 434,1 MILLION 1,4% HIGHER VS LAST YEAR (€ 428,1 MLN)

* FY17 EBITDA WAS € 41,8 MILLION VS € 38,4 MILLION IN FY16 AN INCREASE OF 8.8%.

* THE GROUP REALIZED NET PROFITS OF € 10,0 MILLION COMPARED TO NET PROFITS OF € 6,0 MILLION IN FY16 AN INCREASE OF 67%

