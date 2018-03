March 14 (Reuters) - BRIQ PROPERTIES REIC :

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY, FY 2017 NET PROFIT REACHED EUR 940 K

* SAYS COMPANY HAS NO LOAN OBLIGATIONS.

* SAYS CO’S NAV AMOUNTED TO € 28,268 K OR € 2.37 PER SHARE

