BRIEF-SnowWorld Says Alychlo Makes Mandatory Public Offer On SnowWorld

March 14 (Reuters) - SnowWorld NV:

* SAYS ALYCHLO MAKES MANDATORY PUBLIC OFFER ON SNOWWORLD

* ALYCHLO MAKES MANDATORY PUBLIC BID FOR ALL OUTSTANDING REMAINING SHARES IN SNOWWORLD’S CAPITAL, AT AN OFFER PRICE PER SHARE IN CASH OF EUR 9.50 EX DIVIDEND

* ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNDER THE OFFER STARTS ON MARCH 14, 2018 AT 9:00 AM CET AND CLOSES ON MAY 8TH 17.40 HOURS CET

* ON SEPT 28, ALYCHLO HAD ACQUIRED 1,258,545 SNOWWORLD SHARES, AND THUS OWNED 63.9 PCT OF SNOWWORLD SHARES

* SNOWWORLD ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS TAKEN NOTE OF PRESS RELEASE OF MARCH 13 IN WHICH ALYCHLO ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS ISSUED THE OFFER

