BRIEF-SYNERGA.fund Presents Its 2018-2020 Strategy

* AS PART OF ITS NEW 2018-2020 STRATEGY, IT PLANS TO CREATE SOLUTIONS BASED ON BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY

* REVOKES ITS 2017 - 2021 STRATEGY, FOLLOWING ITS PROFITABILITY ANALYSIS

* PLANS TO INVEST IN CREATING A MODEL OF DECENTRALIZED PROCESS MANAGEMENT ALGORITHM (DPM), UNLIMITED BLOCKCHAIN CORPORATION (UBC) AND IT SYSTEMS ENHANCING BUSINESS PROCESSES RELATED TO BLOCKCHAIN

* IN Q2 COMPANY WILL START SELLING TRAININGS ON BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY FOR HIGH-LEVEL MANAGERIAL STAFF

* ALSO IN Q2 IT PLANS TO START CONSULTATIONS FOR COMPANIES CREATING BLOCKCHAIN-BASED SOLUTIONS

