BRIEF-Dea Capital Reports Net Asset Value Per Share At End-2017 Of EUR 1.91

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY NET ASSET VALUE AT END-2017 OF EUR 1.91 PER SHARE

* FY NET LOSS FOR PERIOD OF EUR 11.7 MLN VS PROFIT OF EUR 12.4 MLN YEAR AGO

* 2017 RESULT INCLUDES THE PARTIAL IMPAIRMENT OF GOODWILL OF DEA CAPITAL REAL ESTATE SGR (ABOUT EUR 22.0 MILLION AT GROUP LEVEL)

* PROPOSES THE DISTRIBUTION OF RESERVES OF EUR 0.12 PER SHARE

* SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN A “SOLID” FINANCIAL STRUCTURE IN 2018, ENSURING THAT SHAREHOLDERS RECEIVE CASH RETURNS, PRIMARILY DIVIDENDS

