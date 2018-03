March 14 (Reuters) - IZ HAYVANCILIK TARIM VE GIDA :

* SAID ON TUESDAY HAS BEEN COMPLETED IMPORT OF 150 HOLSTEIN BREEDING HEIFERS FROM CZECH REPUBLIC

* GETS 1.4 MILLION LIRA LOAN WITH 7-YEAR TRANCHE FROM ZIRAAT BANK IN ORDER TO MAKE IMPORTS

Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2peeoav]

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)