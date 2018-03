March 14 (Reuters) - YAPI KREDI BANKASI:

* SAID ON TUESDAY TO APPLY TO CAPITAL MARKETS BOARD FOR ISSUANCE CERTIFICATE OF BONDS WORTH $500.0 MILLION WITH 5-YEAR TRANCHE, MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 16, 2023 AND WITH COUPON RATE OF 6.10 PERCENT FOR EVERY 6 MONTHS TO FOREIGN INVESTORS

* AUTHORISES HSBC, J.P. MORGAN, MUFG, NATWEST MARKETS, SG CIB AND UNICREDIT FOR DOLLAR-DENOMINATED BOND ISSUANCE

Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2FJeLRz]

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)