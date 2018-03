March 14 (Reuters) - ETILER GIDA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY CHAIRMAN MEHMED NUREDDIN CEVIK SIGNS SHARE TRANSFER AGREEMENT FOR HIS 360,000 LIRA NOMINAL B-GROUP SHARES IN ETILER GIDA TO MUSTAFA SEYREK AND 360,000 LIRA NOMINAL B-GROUP SHARES IN ETILER GIDA TO SEDAT SEYREK

