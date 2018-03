BRIEF-IQ Partners EGM To Vote On Issue of Series A Subscription Warrants

March 14 (Reuters) - IQ PARTNERS SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS ARE TO VOTE ON APRIL 9 ON ISSUE OF UP TO 15 MILLION SERIES A SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS

* ONE SERIES A SUBSCRIPTION WARRANT TO GIVE RIGHT TO ACQUIRE ONE SERIES D SHARE AT 1.0 ZLOTY ISSUE PRICE, EACH WITHOUT PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHT

* RIGHTS FROM SERIES A SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS TO BE EXERCISED BY DEC. 31, 2020

* SERIES A SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS TO BE OFFERED TO PEOPLE APPOINTED BY THE COMPANY’S MANAGEMENT AFTER REGISTRATION OF THE COMPANY’S CONDITIONAL SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE OF UP TO 15.0 MILLION ZLOTYS

* CONDITIONAL SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE TO BE EXECUTED VIA SERIES D SHARES ISSUE AT THE ISSUE PRICE OF 1.0 ZLOTY EACH

* FROM A PART OF WARRANTS ISSUE PROCEEDS CO PLANS TO BUY A COMPANY WHICH OPERATES A CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE BITMARKET.PL

