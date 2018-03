March 14 (Reuters) - PUBLIC DISCLOSURE PLATFORM (KAP):

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY CAPITAL MARKETS BOARD (SPK) IMPOSES 6-MONTH BAN ON INVESTOR TO GIVE ONLINE ORDERS, SHORT SELLING AND GROSS SETTLEMENT FOR OZDERICI SHARES DUE TO ALLEGED MANIPULATIVE AND FRAUDULENT MARKET TRANSACTIONS IN OZDERICI SHARES

