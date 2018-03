March 14 (Reuters) - ROSTELECOM

* ROSTELECOM BOARD ON WEDNESDAY REVISED ITS DIVIDEND POLICY AND INTRODUCED A MINIMUM PAYMENT OF AT LEAST 5 ROUBLES PER SHARE - INTERFAX CITES SOURCE

* THE REVISED DIVIDEND POLICY MAINTAINS DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF AT LEAST 75 PERCENT FROM FREE CASH FLOW AND AT LEAST RUB 75 BLN FOR THREE YEARS - INTERFAX CITES OTHER SOURCE

