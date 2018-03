BRIEF-Dufry FY Organic Growth Reached 7.4 Pct

March 15 (Reuters) - Dufry AG:

* FY TURNOVER INCREASED BY 7.0% AND REACHED CHF 8,377.4 MILLION

* FY EBITDA CAME IN AT CHF 1,007.1 MILLION, EQUAL TO AN IMPROVEMENT OF 7.7% ON THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY EBIT GREW BY 53.6% TO CHF 418.7 MILLION IN 2017 FROM CHF 272.6 MILLION IN THE LAST YEAR

* FY NET EARNINGS REACHED CHF 110.9 MILLION, 142.1% HIGHER COMPARED TO 2016

* ORGANIC GROWTH FOR THE FULL YEAR 2017 REACHED 7.4%, WHICH IS A CONSIDERABLE IMPROVEMENT COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* AIMS IS TO DELIVER CHF 50 MILLION OF EXTRA EBITDA ON A FULL YEAR BASIS AS SOON AS ALL NEW BOM (BUSINESS OPERATING MODEL) INITIATIVES WILL BE GLOBALLY IMPLEMENTED

* IN 2018 EXPECTS TO SEE AN ONGOING POSITIVE MARKET ENVIRONMENT AS EXPERIENCED IN 2017

* OUTLOOK 2018: STILL FOCUS ON CASH GENERATION AND ON DELEVERAGING AS WELL AS KEEPING OUR TIGHT COST CONTROL

* PLANS TO REINSTALL REGULAR DIVIDEND PAYMENTS AND WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND FOR THE BUSINESS YEAR 2017 TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, TO BE HELD IN BASEL ON MAY 3, 2018

