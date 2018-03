BRIEF-Comet Holding FY EBITDA Up At CHF 63.4 Mln

March 15 (Reuters) - Comet Holding AG:

* FY EBITDA MARGIN OF 14.5% (2016: 14.3%)

* FY SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN THE GROUP’S EBITDA OPERATING EARNINGS TO CHF 63.4 MILLION (2016: CHF 47.7 MILLION)

* FY RISE IN NET INCOME TO CHF 35.5 MILLION (2016: CHF 27.3 MILLION)

* HIGHER DIVIDEND OF CHF 1.50 PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK FOR 2018: EXPECTING SALES OF CHF 460-490 MILLION AND ROCE OF 17-20%

* EBITDA MARGIN FOR 2018 IS PROJECTED AT BETWEEN 14% AND 16%

* WILL STEADILY CONTINUE TO GENERATE VALUE-ADDED AND THAT IT WILL ALREADY REACH ITS 2020 GROWTH TARGET OF SALES OF CHF 500 MILLION AND AN EBITDA MARGIN OF 16-18% IN 2019

