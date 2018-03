BRIEF-Elma Electronic FY EBIT Almost Doubled At CHF 7.0 Mln

March 15 (Reuters) - Elma Electronic AG:

* FY ORDER INCOME WITH CHF 143.2 MILLION ON PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL

* FY NET SALES INCREASED BY 10.5% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO CHF 144.0 MILLION

* FY OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) OF CHF 7.0 MILLION ALMOST DOUBLED

* FY NET PROFIT IMPROVED BY 29% TO CHF 3.0 MILLION

* FY NET DEBTS REDUCED BY CHF 1.7 MILLION TO CHF 20.8 MILLION

* TO PROPOSE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON APRIL 26, 2018, TO FOREGO DIVIDEND PAYMENTS FOR THE 2017 BUSINESS YEAR

* EXPECTS A POSITIVE BUSINESS CONTINUATION IN 2018

Source text - bit.ly/2pdlrA8

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)