BRIEF-Vifor Pharma FY EBITDA Down At CHF 280.4 Mln

March 15 (Reuters) - Vifor Pharma:

* FY SIGNIFICANT REVENUE GROWTH, WITH NET SALES OF CHF 1,342.1 MILLION, UP 15.2% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* REPORTED EBITDA IN 2017 DECREASED TO CHF 280.4 MILLION COMPARED TO CHF 322.2. MILLION IN THE PRIOR YEAR

* NET PROFIT AFTER MINORITIES FOR 2017 AMOUNTED TO CHF 1,147.1 MILLION COMPARED TO CHF 237.0 MILLION IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* STRONG GROWTH EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN 2018 AND BEYOND: NET SALES EXPECTED TO GROW MORE THAN 10% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

* REPORTED EBITDA EXPECTED TO INCREASE MORE THAN 20%

* CONFIRMATION THAT 2020 NET SALES EXPECTED TO EXCEED CHF 2 BILLION AND EBITDA TO REACH A HIGH TRIPLE-DIGIT LEVEL

* FOR 2018 AND 2019 THE DIVIDEND IS EXPECTED TO BE AT THE SAME LEVEL AS FOR 2017. FROM 2020 ONWARDS THE PAYOUT RATIO IS TARGETED AT 35% OF NET INCOME

Source text - bit.ly/2FKxQCQ

