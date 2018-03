BRIEF-Mavi Giyim FY 2017 Net Profit Increases To 85.9 Million Lira

March 15 (Reuters) - MAVI GIYIM SANAYI:

* FY 2017 NET PROFIT AT 85.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 50.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 REVENUE AT 1.78 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.31 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* TO PAY CASH DIVIDEND AT NET 0,44 LIRA PER SHARE AND GROSS 0,52 LIRA PER SHARE ON MAY 29

* SEES 25 PERCENT CONSOLIDATED SALES GROWTH AND 25 NEW RETAIL STORE OPENINGS IN TURKEY IN 2018

* PLANS 16 PERCENT TURKEY RETAIL LIKE-FOR-LIKE STORES REVENUE GROWTH IN 2018

* SEES CONSOLIDATED EBITDA MARGN ABOVE 14 PERCENT IN 2018

