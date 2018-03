BRIEF-U Blox FY EBIT Up 10.3 Pct At CHF 65.1 Mln

March 15 (Reuters) - U Blox Holding AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF U-BLOX WAS CHF 403.7 MILLION IN 2017, A GROWTH OF 12.1% AS COMPARED TO 2016

* GROSS PROFIT IMPROVED FROM CHF 167.1 MILLION TO CHF 184.0 MILLION, WITH A CONTINUED STRONG GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 45.6% IN 2017

* FY OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) INCREASED FROM CHF 59.0 MILLION TO CHF 65.1 MILLION, A GROWTH OF 10.3% AS COMPARED TO 2016

* FY EBITDA MARGIN OF 21.6%, EBIT MARGIN OF 16.1%

* NET PROFIT INCREASED BY 11.0% FROM CHF 46.2 MILLION TO CHF 51.3 MILLION, REPRESENTING A 12.7% NET PROFIT MARGIN FOR 2017

* INCREASED DIVIDEND OF CHF 2.25 PER SHARE IS PROPOSED

