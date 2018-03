March 15 (Reuters) - CAPGEMINI SE:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO RENEW PAUL HERMELIN’S TERM OF OFFICE AS DIRECTOR FOR 4 YEARS

* BOARD TO CONFIRM HERMELIN IN HIS DUTIES AS CEO AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IF SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING RENEWS HIS TERM OF OFFICE AS DIRECTOR

