March 15 (Reuters) - IGORIA TRADE SA:

* SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) WITH LONDON-BASED BILLON GROUP LTD.

* LOI IS FOR STRATEGIC COOPERATION AIMED AT ISSUING MULTI-CURRENCY PAYMENT CARDS IGORIACARD AND PAYMENT SERVICES FOR CLIENTS OF BILLON GROUP LTD AND ITS UNITS IN WARSAW AND LONDON

