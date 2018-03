BRIEF-Deutsche Real Estate: Refinancing For Property Portfolio Signed

March 15(Reuters) - Deutsche Real Estate AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY SIGNED CONTRACT WITH SUMMIT GROUP TO REFINANCE ITS LARGEST REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO

* THE LOAN OF EUR 145 MILLION HAS TERM UNTIL JANUARY 2025

* FIXED INTEREST RATE IS 2.14% P.A. AND THE LOAN IS FINAL AND THEREFORE REDEMPTION-FREE

* THE REFINANCING WILL HAVE A ONE-TIME IMPACT ON EARNINGS OF AROUND EUR 3.2 MLN

* FUTURE INTEREST EXPENSES WILL BE REDUCED BY AROUND EUR 1.1 MLN IN FIRST YEAR COMPARED TO PREVIOUS FINANCING

* IN ADDITION, THE TERM OF THE LOAN GRANTED BY GALLIA INVEST S.À.R.L., LUXEMBOURG, A SUBSIDIARY OF THE SUMMIT GROUP, WAS EXTENDED UNTIL THE END OF 2021

