March 15 (Reuters) - PROCHNIK SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT PLANS TO WRITE DOWN VALUE OF FIXED ASSETS IN THE AMOUNT OF 3.8 MILLION ZLOTYS AND REVALUE ITS INVESTMENT PROPERTY IN THE AMOUNT OF 3.6 MILLION ZLOTYS

* AS A RESULT, ITS FY 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS TO BE LOWER BY ABOUT 7.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

