March 15 (Reuters) - Auga Group:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT TERMINATED THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT (SPA) OF UAB ARGINTA ENGINEERING SIGNED ON JANUARY 22

* TO COOPERATE WITH ARGINTA ENGINEERING INSTEAD ON TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT ON A CONTRACTUAL BASIS

* COMPANY TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF EUR 0.7 MILLION, DUE NO LATER THAN ON DECEMBER 31, 2018

