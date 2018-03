March 15 (Reuters) - NEINOR HOMES SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY SHAREHOLDER ADAR MACRO FUND REQUESTED TO VOTE ON SETTING THE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS AT NINE

* SHAREHOLDER REQUESTED TO VOTE ON APPOINMENT OF JORGE PEPA AND FRANCIS BTESH AS NEW BOARD MENMERS

* VOTES SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 17, AS COMPLEMENT TO ORDER OF DAY OF SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

