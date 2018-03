BRIEF-Indata To Apply For Insolvency With Possibility Of Arrangement

March 15 (Reuters) - INDATA SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT COMPANY RESOLVED TO APPLY FOR INSOLVENCY WITH POSSIBILITY OF ARRANGEMENT OR RESTRUCTURING

* PLANS TO APPLY FOR BANKRUPTCY AS IT IS STRUGGLING TO FINANCE CURRENT LIABILITIES DUE TO DETERIORATING FINANCIAL LIQUIDITY OF THE GROUP

* SIMULTANEOUSLY IT IS STILL IN TALKS WITH BANKS FINANCING ITS OPERATIONS

* IN A SEPARATE STATEMENT THE COMPANY INFORMED ABOUT THE DECISION TO INCLUDE IN ITS FY 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ONE-OFF EVENTS

* THE ONE-OFFS IN THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF 22 MILLION ZLOTYS WILL NEGATIVELY AFFECT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* THE ONE-OFFS RELATE TO UNCOLLECTIBLE RECEIVABLES AND WRITE-OFFS RELATED TO REVALUATION OF THE COMPANY’S VALUE

Source texts for Eikon:,

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)