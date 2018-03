March 15 (Reuters) - GRIFFIN PREMIUM RE NV:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT COMPANY, THROUGH INDIRECTLY OWNED UNITS, SIGNED A DEAL WITH KREH2 SP. Z O.O. AND CHMIELNA S.A R.L. TO PURCHASE 100 PERCENT OF RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS IN CHMIELNA INWESTYCJE KREH2 SP. Z O.O. SP. K.

* TOTAL VALUE OF THE DEAL IS ABOUT EUR 55 MILLION

* CHMIELNA INWESTYCJE KREH2 SP. Z O.O. SP. K. OWNS OFFICE BUILDING WARTA TOWER IN WARSAW

