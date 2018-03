March 15 (Reuters) - EXCELLENCE SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT COMPANY SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR A 0.4 MILLION ZLOTY SUBSIDY

* THE SUBSIDY IS FOR PREPERATION OF DOCUMENTATION NEEDED FOR ISSUANCE OF COMPANY SHARES AND MOVING TRADING OF ITS SHARES FROM NEWCONNECT MARKET TO WSE REGULAR MARKET

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)