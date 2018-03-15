Ivory Coast begins marketing euro dual-tranche bond

LONDON, March 15 (IFR) - Ivory Coast has opened books on a euro-denominated dual-tranche transaction, according to a lead.

The African sovereign is marketing a March 2030 amortising bond, which has a weighted average life of 11 years, at a yield range of 5.50%-5.625%.

It is also marketing a March 2048 amortising note, which has a weighted average life of 29 years, at 6.875%-7%.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale are the bookrunners.

The sovereign is rated Ba3 by Moody’s and B+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)