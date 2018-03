(Corrects headline and first bullet point to 12 billion pounds, not 20 billion pounds)

March 15 (Reuters) - Just Group:

* CEO RODNEY COOK SEES UK 2018 BULK ANNUITY DEAL TOTAL AT “WELL OVER 12 BILLION POUNDS”

* CEO SAYS BULK ANNUITY PIPELINE “STRONGER THAN EVER”; WANTS TO PICK UP PACE OF DEALS

* CEO: EXPECTS TO LAUNCH A PLATFORM TO HELP FINANCIAL ADVISORS SERVICE LESS-WEALTHY CUSTOMERS BEFORE YEAR-END Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)