BRIEF-Bonum Capital representative to chair Vozrozhdenie board -Vedomosti

* A representative of Bonum Capital, Murat Aliev, has been selected as chairman of the board of Vozrozhdenie bank, the Vedomosti business daily reports

* Bonum Capital, a family investment firm of Russian businessman and lawmaker Suleiman Kerimov, is expected to buy Vozrozhdenie, sources told Reuters in Feb.

* The fund’s representatives have two thirds of the seats on the bank’s board, Vedomosti says.

