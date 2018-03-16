FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 16, 2018 / 5:50 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Bonum Capital representative to chair Vozrozhdenie board -Vedomosti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16(Reuters) - Vozrozhdenie bank:

* A representative of Bonum Capital, Murat Aliev, has been selected as chairman of the board of Vozrozhdenie bank, the Vedomosti business daily reports

* Bonum Capital, a family investment firm of Russian businessman and lawmaker Suleiman Kerimov, is expected to buy Vozrozhdenie, sources told Reuters in Feb.

* The fund’s representatives have two thirds of the seats on the bank’s board, Vedomosti says.

Source text - bit.ly/2plvOSS

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.